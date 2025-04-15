Consumer Resilience Amid Trade Policy Turmoil

Amid the challenges posed by evolving trade policies, U.S. consumer spending remains buoyed by robust wage growth and low unemployment figures. However, banking executives warn that the industry is not out of the woods yet, as potential economic pressures loom large.

Recent comments from key financial leaders, including JPMorgan Chase's CFO, suggest that the labor market's strength could help stave off recession fears, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise uncertain economic landscape. Nonetheless, rising household debt levels could potentially undermine this resilience.

As analysts closely watch indicators such as tariff impacts and debt, significant attention remains focused on the upcoming first-quarter GDP report. This crucial update, scheduled for release on April 30, is expected to provide fresh insights for stakeholders assessing the health of the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)