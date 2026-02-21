Left Menu

Inter Miami's Dominance: Messi Leads the Charge into the New MLS Season

Less than three months after winning their first MLS Cup, Inter Miami is gearing up for another promising season with a robust roster led by Lionel Messi. With significant player additions and the World Cup on the horizon, the team is poised for another landmark year.

Inter Miami, fresh off its first MLS Cup victory, is preparing for another successful season under the leadership of Lionel Messi. The Herons boast one of the most formidable rosters in Major League Soccer history.

Additions such as MLS goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Germán Berterame are expected to fill critical roles, enhancing Miami's prospects. As the team readies for its first match against Los Angeles FC, anticipation continues to rise.

Competing clubs are also making significant moves. Vancouver Whitecaps, revitalized by Thomas Müller, and Los Angeles FC, with Son Heung-Min, are set to challenge Miami's dominance. Meanwhile, the upcoming World Cup in North America will bring a temporary pause to the MLS season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

