Inter Miami's Dominance: Messi Leads the Charge into the New MLS Season

Inter Miami, fresh off its first MLS Cup victory, is preparing for another successful season under the leadership of Lionel Messi. The Herons boast one of the most formidable rosters in Major League Soccer history.

Additions such as MLS goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Germán Berterame are expected to fill critical roles, enhancing Miami's prospects. As the team readies for its first match against Los Angeles FC, anticipation continues to rise.

Competing clubs are also making significant moves. Vancouver Whitecaps, revitalized by Thomas Müller, and Los Angeles FC, with Son Heung-Min, are set to challenge Miami's dominance. Meanwhile, the upcoming World Cup in North America will bring a temporary pause to the MLS season.

