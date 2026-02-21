Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations Shake Andhra Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of obstructing the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration investigation, claiming they deflected blame to others. Naidu highlighted the CBI-led SIT findings of impure substances, alleging malpractice during the previous YSRCP administration, sparking nationwide uproar among devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:04 IST
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has taken a firm stand against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, alleging their involvement in obstructing the investigation into the adulteration of ghee in the sacred Tirupati laddus.

Addressing a public gathering in Palnadu district, Naidu claimed the opposition leaders created significant obstacles during the probe and attempted to shift the blame on others. His allegations revolve around a CBI-led Special Investigation Team's findings that the ghee supplied was not pure.

The controversy, dating back to the YSRCP's previous governance between 2019 and 2024, has stirred religious sentiment across the nation. Accusations of using substandard ingredients and chemicals in the revered laddus have reached the Supreme Court, creating a furor among devotees.

