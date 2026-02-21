Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launch Major Crackdown on Food Adulteration

In a significant move against food adulteration, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has teamed up with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to launch a widespread crackdown in Kanpur. The operation successfully seized over 13,000 litres of adulterated oil and more than 1,000 kilograms of coloured waste, reflecting the authorities' resolve to curb the menace.

Apart from the operation in Kanpur, officials conducted a major raid on a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Kalyanpur, confiscating goods worth ₹5.45 lakh. As the festive season draws near, the campaign extended its reach across various food outlets in the city, with a proactive approach targeting cold storages, dairies, and sweet shops.

In related efforts, the FSSAI has launched an extensive Online Training Programme on Food Safety Risk Assessment. This move is designed to fortify India's science-based food regulatory framework, incorporating international risk analysis principles while ensuring compliance with national requirements. Developed with technical guidance from WHO, the training aims to enhance the country's capacity in managing complex food safety challenges.

