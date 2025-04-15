Left Menu

Delhi's Wage Hike: Relief Amid Inflation

The BJP government in Delhi has increased wages for skilled and unskilled workers to combat inflation. This adjustment in minimum wage rates, effective from April 1, aims to provide financial relief to many. The revised rates reflect changes in dearness allowance and vary according to worker skill levels.

In a significant move to counter the effects of inflation, the BJP government in Delhi has announced a hike in wages for both skilled and unskilled workers. This decision comes in response to the updated dearness allowance rates released by the Centre, effective from April 1.

The government has revised the minimum wages for workers employed in scheduled employment sectors, offering much-needed financial relief. Unskilled workers will now receive Rs 18,456, a rise from Rs 18,066. Semi-skilled workers will get Rs 20,371, a hike from Rs 19,929. Skilled workers, including those without matriculation, will earn Rs 22,411, up from Rs 21,917, while those with graduation or higher qualifications will see their wages increase to Rs 24,356 from Rs 23,836.

The Delhi government's decision is aimed at neutralizing inflationary pressures, benefiting a large number of workers across the city. Workers who earn less than the stipulated minimum wages are encouraged to lodge claims with the Joint Labour Commissioner in their respective districts for redress.

