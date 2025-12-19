AAP Sets Sights on Transforming Mumbai’s Civic Landscape
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its intention to contest all 227 civic seats in Mumbai's upcoming municipal elections and released its first list of 21 candidates. AAP aims to tackle the perceived inefficiency and corruption in the city's administration, promising a governance model that has shown results in other states.
In a statement, AAP criticized the current state of affairs in Mumbai, despite the city being a financial powerhouse with the largest civic budget in Asia at Rs. 74,447 crore. The party accused the existing administration of corruption and inefficacy, claiming that the citizens face poor service delivery despite paying high taxes.
AAP Mumbai chief, Preeti Sharma Menon, underscored the party's track record of successful governance in Delhi and Punjab, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. She emphasized that the party aims to replicate the same success in Mumbai, leveraging public support and aiming for improved civic services and governance.
