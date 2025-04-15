Left Menu

Empowering Women: Odisha Extends Interest-Free Loan Scheme

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended the interest-free loan scheme for women-run self-help groups, initially introduced in 2019. Under Mission Shakti, loans up to Rs 10 lakh without interest are now available, boosting women entrepreneurship and strengthening rural and urban economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:25 IST
Empowering Women: Odisha Extends Interest-Free Loan Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost women's entrepreneurship, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the continuation of an interest-free loan scheme for women-run self-help groups under the Mission Shakti initiative. This decision will keep the scheme operational through the 2025-26 fiscal year and beyond, offering substantial financial support to women entrepreneurs.

The interest-free loan scheme allows women's self-help groups to avail loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, without bearing the burden of interest. Majhi emphasized the impact of this initiative on creating a greater number of female entrepreneurs, termed as 'Lakhpati Didis', enhancing the economic fabric of both rural and urban areas of the state.

This scheme was first launched in 2019 under the leadership of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Initially, the loan limit was set at Rs 3 lakh and has since been progressively increased, showing significant growth in governmental support for women-led enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025