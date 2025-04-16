Ecuador's Economic Turnaround: From Decline to Recovery

Ecuador's central bank announced that the nation's GDP fell by 2.0% in 2024, primarily due to reduced private consumption. The contraction continued in the fourth quarter, with a decrease of 0.9% compared to the previous year.

Despite these challenges, economic optimism is on the horizon. The central bank projects a promising recovery, with an anticipated GDP growth of 2.8% for 2025.

This forecast underscores a positive shift in economic momentum as the country aims to rebound from its previous downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)