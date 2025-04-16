Ecuador's Economic Turnaround: From Decline to Recovery
Ecuador experienced a 2.0% drop in its GDP in 2024 due to decreased private consumption, according to the central bank. The economy shrank by 0.9% in Q4 compared to the previous year. However, a 2.8% growth in GDP is anticipated for 2025, signaling recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:08 IST
Ecuador's central bank announced that the nation's GDP fell by 2.0% in 2024, primarily due to reduced private consumption. The contraction continued in the fourth quarter, with a decrease of 0.9% compared to the previous year.
Despite these challenges, economic optimism is on the horizon. The central bank projects a promising recovery, with an anticipated GDP growth of 2.8% for 2025.
This forecast underscores a positive shift in economic momentum as the country aims to rebound from its previous downturn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Markets Brace for Tariff Turmoil Amid Steady Central Bank Policies
Lebanon's New Financial Era: Central Bank's Pledge to Combat Money Laundering and Economic Crisis
Lebanon's Financial Revival: New Central Bank Governor's Bold Plans
Lebanon's Central Bank Takes Bold Steps Against Financial Malfeasance
Lebanon's Central Bank Chief Tackles Financial Reform