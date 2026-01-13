Left Menu

Global Central Banks Rally to Defend Fed Chair Powell Amid U.S. Probe

Central bank leaders worldwide have expressed support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the Trump administration's probe regarding the Fed's renovation. They assert central bank independence is vital for financial stability and criticize political interference's potential impact on inflation and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:18 IST
Global Central Banks Rally to Defend Fed Chair Powell Amid U.S. Probe
Jerome Powell

In a unified move, leaders from major global central banks issued a statement supporting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he faces a criminal investigation by the Trump administration. The inquiry centers on the renovation of the Fed headquarters, which Powell claims is a pretext for exerting presidential influence over interest rates.

The heads of the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and several other institutions emphasized Powell's integrity, underscoring the importance of central bank independence for financial stability. Their statement highlighted that such independence is essential for maintaining stable prices and markets, crucially serving citizens' interests.

The U.S. probe has sparked criticism, with concerns that political meddling could undermine the Fed's commitment to its inflation targets, potentially leading to increased volatility and higher inflation worldwide. Central bankers stress preserving this independence within legal and democratic boundaries to ensure economic equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
2
Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

 Global
3
Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
4
US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 secretaries; a strong Indian delegation also expected: WEF.

US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 se...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026