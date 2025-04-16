Unyielding Growth Amid Trade Turmoil: China's Economic Resilience Tested

China's economy defied expectations in the first quarter with robust growth driven by significant consumption and industrial production. But, as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies, fear of a global economic slowdown looms due to high tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Despite a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.4% from January to March, China's economic outlook is under pressure. U.S. tariffs are affecting exports, leading Chinese leaders to implement stimulus plans to prevent mass unemployment and ensure economic stability.

This turbulent economic backdrop includes declining property investments and restricted home prices growth, necessitating more government measures. China's leadership promises additional fiscal and monetary stimulations while balancing risks posed by rising government debt and external market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)