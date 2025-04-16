IKS Health and OrthoNY Strengthen Alliance for Enhanced Patient Engagement

In a strategic move to enhance patient engagement, IKS Health has announced the expansion of its partnership with OrthoNY, a prominent orthopedic and pain management practice in New York's Capital Region. The partnership will now integrate a patient engagement hub powered by IKS Health's advanced AI technology.

David Fitzgerald, CEO of OrthoNY, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing that the partnership aligns with their ambition to improve patient interaction through personalized digital strategies. 'We're committed to delivering exceptional patient experiences at our clinics and surgery centers,' Fitzgerald stated.

IKS Health CEO Sachin K. Gupta highlighted the significance of their innovative Awareness/Ability/Willingness algorithm in tailoring patient engagement. This algorithm assesses patients' understanding, capability, and willingness to adhere to care obligations, customizing communication to optimize adherence and outcomes.

