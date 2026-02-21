Left Menu

India and Brazil Set Ambitious Trade Goals and Forge New Partnerships

India and Brazil have set a goal to double their bilateral trade to USD 30 billion by 2030. During discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, they signed agreements in critical minerals and digital partnership, and talked about defense and strategic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:55 IST
India and Brazil Set Ambitious Trade Goals and Forge New Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Brazil have announced an ambitious plan to bolster their bilateral trade to USD 30 billion annually by 2030. The agreement was formalized during a series of comprehensive talks between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday.

Among the key outcomes of the discussions were a set of nine pacts, including significant agreements on critical minerals and digital partnerships. Both leaders expressed a common vision to enhance strategic ties to cope with the challenges of a shifting geopolitical landscape.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lula emphasized the importance of deepening defense cooperation and expanding trade relations, reflecting a mutual commitment to fostering global peace and addressing issues like terrorism and global institutional reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s Visit

India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s...

 India
2
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

 India
3
Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

 India
4
Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026