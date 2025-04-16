US-India Trade Relations Thrive Amidst Global Challenges

In 2024-25, the United States cemented its status as India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching USD 131.84 billion. This marks the fourth consecutive year the US has held this position, despite challenges in global trade dynamics.

India's trade deficit with China, however, widened significantly, hitting a staggering USD 99.2 billion. This was due in part to a 14.5% decline in India's exports to China, coupled with an 11.52% rise in imports.

As both nations continue to face economic shifts, India and the US are in discussions to negotiate a new trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030, up from the current USD 191 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)