Skyward Expansion: India's Ambitious Airport Development Plan
India plans to boost its aviation ecosystem by developing 50 airport projects over five years, doubling the current number of airports since 2014. The Civil Aviation Secretary highlights a focus on Public-Private Partnerships and efficient land acquisition. ACI projects USD 240 billion needed for regional airport infrastructure.
The Indian government is embarking on an ambitious plan to develop 50 airport projects in the next five years, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam announced. This initiative aims to enhance the country's aviation ecosystem, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of existing ones.
The number of operational airports in India currently stands at 159, a substantial increase from 74 in 2014. To support this growth, the government emphasizes Public-Private Partnerships for airport development, as well as a systematic approach to land acquisition facilitated by state governments.
Speaking at the ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Vualnam noted the importance of supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organizations. According to research by Airports Council International (ACI), USD 240 billion in capital expenditure will be necessary for both brownfield and greenfield airports in the region, spotlighting India's rapidly expanding civil aviation market.
