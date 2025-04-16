Skyward Expansion: India's Ambitious Airport Development Plan

The Indian government is embarking on an ambitious plan to develop 50 airport projects in the next five years, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam announced. This initiative aims to enhance the country's aviation ecosystem, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of existing ones.

The number of operational airports in India currently stands at 159, a substantial increase from 74 in 2014. To support this growth, the government emphasizes Public-Private Partnerships for airport development, as well as a systematic approach to land acquisition facilitated by state governments.

Speaking at the ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Vualnam noted the importance of supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organizations. According to research by Airports Council International (ACI), USD 240 billion in capital expenditure will be necessary for both brownfield and greenfield airports in the region, spotlighting India's rapidly expanding civil aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)