Left Menu

Skyward Expansion: India's Ambitious Airport Development Plan

India plans to boost its aviation ecosystem by developing 50 airport projects over five years, doubling the current number of airports since 2014. The Civil Aviation Secretary highlights a focus on Public-Private Partnerships and efficient land acquisition. ACI projects USD 240 billion needed for regional airport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:34 IST
Skyward Expansion: India's Ambitious Airport Development Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is embarking on an ambitious plan to develop 50 airport projects in the next five years, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam announced. This initiative aims to enhance the country's aviation ecosystem, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of existing ones.

The number of operational airports in India currently stands at 159, a substantial increase from 74 in 2014. To support this growth, the government emphasizes Public-Private Partnerships for airport development, as well as a systematic approach to land acquisition facilitated by state governments.

Speaking at the ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Vualnam noted the importance of supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organizations. According to research by Airports Council International (ACI), USD 240 billion in capital expenditure will be necessary for both brownfield and greenfield airports in the region, spotlighting India's rapidly expanding civil aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025