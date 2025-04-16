Tariff Tensions Stir Uncertainty in Maple Syrup Industry
Maple syrup producers in New England face uncertainties due to President Trump's fluctuating tariff policies. With key supplies coming from Canada, any disruption could upset the industry. Vermont's production has grown significantly, but concerns over trade with Canada are impacting the industry's stability.
Maple syrup makers in New England are grappling with uncertainties as a result of President Trump's shifting tariff policies. These exporters rely heavily on multinational trade, with crucial supplies originating from countries like Canada and China.
Jim Judd, a maple syrup producer from Vermont, expressed his worries regarding the volatile situation. With much of the industry reliant on Canadian imports, including equipment and packaging, increased tariffs could threaten production costs and operations.
Despite recent growth in the U.S. syrup market, producers are finding it hard to plan amidst the ongoing trade tensions. As Allison Hope from the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association pointed out, the unpredictability mirrors that of New England's spring weather, leaving the future of the industry in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
