BMW Group India's Retail.NEXT: Revolutionizing Luxury Automotive Retail in Delhi

BMW Group India launches its innovative Retail.NEXT showrooms in Delhi through partnerships with Deutsche Motoren and Infinity Cars. This new retail concept integrates digital engagement and modern design to transform customer experiences, showcasing luxury vehicles in state-of-the-art facilities while enhancing BMW's presence in the Indian luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:27 IST
BMW Group India is set to transform the luxury automotive retail experience with the inauguration of its Retail.NEXT showrooms in Delhi, in collaboration with Deutsche Motoren and Infinity Cars. This groundbreaking retail concept aims to redefine customer engagement through a blend of immersive digital experiences and sleek modern design.

At the heart of this transformation is Deutsche Motoren's new showroom in Delhi, designed to elevate the car buying journey. Spanning 8,600 sq.ft., it promises unparalleled customer service while featuring nine BMW models. Mr. Yadur Kapur highlighted the showroom's strategic location to cater to luxury consumers' evolving desires.

Likewise, Infinity Cars introduces the Retail.NEXT experience in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, continuing its successful strategy from Mumbai. The showroom spans 6,490 sq.ft. and offers five BMW models and four pre-owned cars, reflecting the dynamic luxury market's needs. Retail.NEXT's innovative layout includes unique hospitality areas and seamless service experiences, poised to lead automotive retail into the future.

