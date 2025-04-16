Left Menu

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd Sees Profit Surge with Leadership Changes

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd reported an 83% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 93.76 crore. The rise is attributed to higher income. The company appointed Sudhir Arya as an Additional Director and Manmohan Sharma as CFO, announcing key leadership changes effective April 2025.

On Wednesday, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. (WRTL) announced a remarkable 83% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 93.76 crore for the March quarter. This financial boost was driven by a significant rise in total income, which soared to Rs 481.43 crore.

The firm previously recorded a net profit of Rs 51.31 crore during the same period in 2023-24. While income increased, expenses also climbed to Rs 356.25 crore from the previous Rs 203.27 crore noted a year earlier.

In a strategic move, WRTL's board welcomed Sudhir Arya as an Additional Director and confirmed Manmohan Sharma's appointment as Chief Financial Officer, both commencing in April 2025. Furthermore, Sunil Rathi's role shifts from Non-Executive to Executive Director, strengthening the company's leadership.

