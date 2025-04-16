Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway: School Bus Staff Killed

In a tragic accident on Wednesday morning, a school bus driver and a cleaner lost their lives in a collision with a truck near a toll plaza on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway, according to police reports.

The collision took place in the Dharouli Madhupur ward under the jurisdiction of Kohdaur police station, roughly 20 kilometers from the district headquarters. The victims, bus driver Rajit Ram Yadav, aged 48, and cleaner Shivmurti Tiwari, aged 60, were on their way to collect students from Jaipuria School.

The impact left both men critically injured, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Police have seized the truck and are conducting a manhunt for the driver, with an investigation underway.

