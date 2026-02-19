Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Brothers in Canal Plunge

Four passengers perished when their car fell into a canal near Nahla Deviya bridge. Amongst them were three brothers. The driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn at high speed, leading to the accident. Local residents retrieved the vehicle, but the occupants could not be saved.

A tragic accident occurred late Wednesday night as four passengers, including three brothers, died after their vehicle fell into a canal near the Nahla Deviya bridge. The incident took place as the car was traveling from Mahmoodpur to Deeg and failed to navigate a sharp turn at high speed, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat.

The car, after hitting a structure ahead, overturned and plunged into the approximately six-meter-wide canal, overturning again upon impact with the water. Despite the swift intervention of two local residents who managed to pull the car out, the occupants could not be saved. The police were subsequently informed.

The victims have been identified as Rahul (23), and his cousins Amit (23) and Mohit (21), all from Baldevgarh. The fourth passenger, also in his twenties and a friend of the trio, has yet to be identified. A police investigation is ongoing to collect evidence and take further legal action. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

