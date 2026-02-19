Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Schoolboy Killed in Meghalaya Bus Collision

A schoolboy died and several others were injured when a truck crashed into a school bus in Meghalaya. The accident involved a truck hitting the bus waiting to pick up students at 17th Mile, Ri-Bhoi district. Seven children sustained serious injuries, and a search is on for the absconding truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nongpoh | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic vehicular accident in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district left a schoolboy dead and several others injured when a clinker-laden truck collided with a school bus. The incident occurred around 8 am near Byrnihat on Thursday.

The bus, affiliated with Mount Zion Academy, was stationed to collect students when the truck, en route to Guwahati, struck from behind. At the time of the collision, approximately 20 students were on board.

Seven children suffered serious injuries and have been transferred to Guwahati hospitals, while those with minor injuries received treatment locally. In a tragic turn, Maxwell Lyngdoh succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver and his aide fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

