Tragic Accident: Schoolboy Killed in Meghalaya Bus Collision

A tragic vehicular accident in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district left a schoolboy dead and several others injured when a clinker-laden truck collided with a school bus. The incident occurred around 8 am near Byrnihat on Thursday.

The bus, affiliated with Mount Zion Academy, was stationed to collect students when the truck, en route to Guwahati, struck from behind. At the time of the collision, approximately 20 students were on board.

Seven children suffered serious injuries and have been transferred to Guwahati hospitals, while those with minor injuries received treatment locally. In a tragic turn, Maxwell Lyngdoh succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver and his aide fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)