Sunscreen Showdown: HUL vs. Honasa Consumer in Court Clash
Honasa Consumer and Hindustan Unilever Ltd are engaged in legal battles over sunscreen advertising claims. Both firms have filed lawsuits, accusing each other of misleading marketing tactics. The matter is being heard in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, with a focus on the Lakme SPF 50 campaign's impact on the market.
Honasa Consumer, the owner of the FMCG brand Mamaearth, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd have embroiled themselves in a legal battle, each filing lawsuits against the other over contentious sunscreen advertising claims.
Honasa Consumer Ltd moved the Delhi High Court, accusing Hindustan Unilever Ltd of making disparaging and misleading claims. The Delhi High Court has since issued notice to HUL, scheduling a hearing for Thursday.
An HCL campaign titled 'SPF Lie Detector Test' is alleged to undercut rival products, including one resembling HCL's The Derma Co sunscreen. In response, HUL has initiated a counter-lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, with both courts lining up hearings to address these issues promptly.
