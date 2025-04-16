Sunscreen Showdown: HUL vs. Honasa Consumer in Court Clash

Honasa Consumer, the owner of the FMCG brand Mamaearth, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd have embroiled themselves in a legal battle, each filing lawsuits against the other over contentious sunscreen advertising claims.

Honasa Consumer Ltd moved the Delhi High Court, accusing Hindustan Unilever Ltd of making disparaging and misleading claims. The Delhi High Court has since issued notice to HUL, scheduling a hearing for Thursday.

An HCL campaign titled 'SPF Lie Detector Test' is alleged to undercut rival products, including one resembling HCL's The Derma Co sunscreen. In response, HUL has initiated a counter-lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, with both courts lining up hearings to address these issues promptly.

