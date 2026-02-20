Delhi High Court Debates School Fee Regulation Mandate

The Delhi High Court heard arguments on Friday regarding the enforcement of a new fee-regulation law, which prevents private schools from collecting fees from April 1 without approved determination. The Delhi government stood firm on its position, emphasizing the need for school-level fee regulation committees (SLFRCs).

Senior law officer S V Raju, representing the Delhi government, argued that forming such panels would not harm schools but would prevent potential profiteering. A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia took up the matter, extending the deadline for SLFRC formation.

The court directed senior counsel for the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools to justify their resistance to the new regulation, citing issues like altered timelines and challenges in concluding the process as per the revised law deadlines. The court is set to give a further ruling on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)