Retail Sales Surge Amid Tariff Panic Buys

In a surprising twist, U.S. retail sales surged in March, marking the largest increase in over two years. The uptick was primarily fueled by consumer panic buying to avoid anticipated price hikes from President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies.

Despite this temporary boost, economists warn of a grim outlook as the initial rush fades and consumer confidence erodes. Expectations for GDP growth remain low, with fears of stagflation looming due to rising inflation and stagnant economic expansion.

With high-income households potentially retrenching and the Trump administration's cost-cutting measures affecting morale, the economic impact of the tariffs is expected to undercut spending in the coming months.

