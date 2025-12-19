Mystery Livestream Puts White House Website in Spotlight

In a perplexing turn of events, a YouTube livestream unexpectedly surfaced on the White House website, prompting concerns about a possible cyber intrusion.

The stream, featuring financial insights from creator Matt Farley, ran for at least eight minutes on the official presidential platform before authorities took notice.

The White House has acknowledged the situation and is currently investigating how the incident occurred amidst ongoing security vulnerabilities faced by Trump's administration.

