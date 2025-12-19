Left Menu

Mystery Livestream Puts White House Website in Spotlight

A mysterious livestream from YouTuber Matt Farley appeared on the White House website, raising suspicions of a potential hack. The incident occurred during a period of heightened digital security challenges for President Trump's administration. Farley expressed surprise and unawareness regarding the broadcast on the official site.

Updated: 19-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:51 IST
In a perplexing turn of events, a YouTube livestream unexpectedly surfaced on the White House website, prompting concerns about a possible cyber intrusion.

The stream, featuring financial insights from creator Matt Farley, ran for at least eight minutes on the official presidential platform before authorities took notice.

The White House has acknowledged the situation and is currently investigating how the incident occurred amidst ongoing security vulnerabilities faced by Trump's administration.

