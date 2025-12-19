Left Menu

Voter Roll Revision Excludes 1.71 Crore Electors in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat

The recent draft electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat revealed that 1.71 crore voters did not find their names listed. The total number of voters in these states stood at 11.49 crore, and 9.78 crore were included in the draft. The final rolls will be published in February.

Updated: 19-12-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The draft electoral rolls published recently in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat show that a striking 1.71 crore voters are missing from the list. This revelation comes as part of the special intensive revision exercise conducted by election authorities.

Together, the two states account for a combined voter strength of 11.49 crore. Out of this, 9.78 crore voters found their names in the draft rolls, according to the latest data. Tamil Nadu, gearing up for assembly elections next year, saw 5.43 crore out of 6.41 crore voters submit their enumeration forms. Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 4.34 crore submissions from 5.08 crore electors.

The draft rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep were also released under the same exercise. For these regions, 12.32 crore voters are listed as of now. The comprehensive voter roll revision is being executed in 12 states and Union Territories, with the final lists expected in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

