Clash of Titans: Winter Session Concludes Amidst Key Reforms and Controversy

The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday, marked by the passage of crucial reforms despite heated exchanges. Key legislations passed include an overhaul of the MGNREGA scheme and laws opening civil nuclear and insurance sectors to private investment.

With high productivity levels, the government hailed the session as 'very productive'; however, opposition voices, led by the Congress, decried certain actions as insults to figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi.

While eight bills passed, contentious issues, especially air pollution, were left undiscussed amid protests, highlighting the session's fractious nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)