Clash of Titans: Winter Session Concludes Amidst Key Reforms and Controversy
The Winter Session of Parliament ended with the passage of significant bills, including the overhaul of MGNREGA and opening the nuclear and insurance sectors for private investment. Despite government claims of productivity, opposition critiqued it for controversies involving figures like Tagore and Gandhi, and the omission of pollution discussions.
- Country:
- India
The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday, marked by the passage of crucial reforms despite heated exchanges. Key legislations passed include an overhaul of the MGNREGA scheme and laws opening civil nuclear and insurance sectors to private investment.
With high productivity levels, the government hailed the session as 'very productive'; however, opposition voices, led by the Congress, decried certain actions as insults to figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi.
While eight bills passed, contentious issues, especially air pollution, were left undiscussed amid protests, highlighting the session's fractious nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Concerns Over MGNREGA Replacement: A Call to Preserve Gandhian Ideals
Himachal's Stand Against MGNREGA Abolishment and Mass Movement Against Drug Trafficking
Rural Protests Erupt Over MGNREGA, Evoking Memories of Farm Law Struggles
Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement Bill: Congress Speaks Out
Protest Erupts as Controversial Bill Replaces MGNREGA