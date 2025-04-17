Brain Navi's Strategic Leap: Pioneering IPO Counseling for Surgical Robotics Growth

Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zhubei, Taiwan, has embarked on a crucial journey by initiating IPO counseling with First Securities Inc., as of April 17. This move signifies a strategic expansion into the capital markets aimed at reinforcing the company's long-term ambitions in the surgical robot technology sector.

Established in 2015 and operating from the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park, Brain Navi has been at the forefront of developing advanced surgical robots and medical devices. By leveraging machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced navigation technologies, the company delivers precisely engineered surgical solutions to meet the dynamic demands of modern healthcare. It has established a robust network of partnerships with leading global medical institutions and holds numerous international patents with impending expansion in various markets, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the USA.

Brain Navi's hallmark product, the NaoTrac, represents a leap in neurosurgical navigation by utilizing AI, robotics, and computer vision to significantly improve surgical accuracy and efficiency. The firm's portfolio also features the KrystoLens, a pioneering single-use neuro-endoscope. Future collaborations with top-tier medical centers aim to refine Brain Navi's intelligent surgical systems, with the ongoing IPO counseling expected to accelerate research and development efforts. This will bolster the company's reputation as an innovator in intelligent medical technology. First Securities, confident in Brain Navi's potential, is committed to guiding the company through its IPO process, promising new investment prospects in the evolving domain of intelligent healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)