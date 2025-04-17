Left Menu

Global Investors Flock to Japanese Bonds Amid Tariff Tensions

Japanese bonds witnessed significant foreign investment as safe-haven demand surged due to concerns about U.S. tariffs and potential delays in Japan's interest rate hikes. Data shows substantial inflows into long-term and short-term Japanese bonds, highlighting foreign investors' confidence amidst global economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:06 IST
Global Investors Flock to Japanese Bonds Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese bonds have become a magnet for international investors, with significant inflows marking a second consecutive week of robust foreign interest. This uptick in investment is largely fueled by safe-haven demand amidst growing concerns over U.S. tariff impacts and potential delays in Japan's anticipated interest rate hikes.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance revealed that foreign investors net purchased long-term Japanese bonds worth 2.3 trillion yen in the week ending April 12, following a 2.8 trillion yen influx the previous week. Additionally, overseas investors directed 2.08 trillion yen into Japanese short-term bills.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield saw a decline to a three-month low, influenced by tariff dynamics, while Japanese stocks experienced a modest recovery. Meanwhile, Japanese investors significantly reduced their net foreign stock acquisitions, highlighting a cautious approach amid global market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025