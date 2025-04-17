Spice and Copra Markets: Mumbai's Latest Rates

The bustling markets in Mumbai have released the latest rates for key spices and commodities. Black pepper prices range between 810 to 910, indicating fluctuating market conditions.

Ginger is categorized into bleached and unbleached, with the unbleached variety priced at 270. Copra prices, crucial for cooking and trade, show significant regional differences.

Alapuzha copra stands at 18,000, Kozikode at 17,800, and Mumbai's Rajapur at 24,000, reflecting variations in regional supply and demand. Coconut oil prices in Cochin remain undisclosed, while Mumbai sets its rate at 3,000.

