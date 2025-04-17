Left Menu

Spice and Copra Markets: Mumbai's Latest Rates

The latest market rates in Mumbai for black pepper, ginger, coconut oil, and copra have been announced. Prices for black pepper vary, while ginger is noted as bleached or unbleached. Further data reveals copra and coconut oil prices at various locations including Alapuzha and Kozikode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:17 IST
The bustling markets in Mumbai have released the latest rates for key spices and commodities. Black pepper prices range between 810 to 910, indicating fluctuating market conditions.

Ginger is categorized into bleached and unbleached, with the unbleached variety priced at 270. Copra prices, crucial for cooking and trade, show significant regional differences.

Alapuzha copra stands at 18,000, Kozikode at 17,800, and Mumbai's Rajapur at 24,000, reflecting variations in regional supply and demand. Coconut oil prices in Cochin remain undisclosed, while Mumbai sets its rate at 3,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

