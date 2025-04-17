Left Menu

RELSUS™ Opens New Sustainable Plant Protein Facility in India

Singapore-based RELSUS™ has launched a cutting-edge commercial manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India, focused on producing sustainable plant-based proteins. Utilizing Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology, the plant aims to meet the growing demand for clean, allergen-free protein sources. A strategic partnership with Aminola® enhances RELSUS™'s global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:12 IST
RELSUS™ Opens New Sustainable Plant Protein Facility in India
RELSUS™, a Singapore-based innovator and manufacturer of functional plant-based ingredients, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards promoting sustainable nutrition, Singapore's RELSUS™ has inaugurated a state-of-the-art plant protein manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. The newly launched facility underscores RELSUS™'s commitment to high-quality, eco-friendly plant-based ingredients amid rising global demand.

As consumers increasingly prefer cleaner, functional nutrition, plant proteins have gained traction as healthy, allergen-free substitutes for animal-based proteins. RELSUS™ leverages its innovative Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology to deliver superior plant proteins, reducing environmental impact while maintaining nutritional integrity.

Furthering its global ambitions, RELSUS™ has entered a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Aminola®. This collaboration is set to enhance distribution and accelerate the commercialization of RELSUS™'s products across Europe, reinforcing the mission to build a fully integrated, sustainable supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025