RELSUS™ Opens New Sustainable Plant Protein Facility in India
Singapore-based RELSUS™ has launched a cutting-edge commercial manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India, focused on producing sustainable plant-based proteins. Utilizing Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology, the plant aims to meet the growing demand for clean, allergen-free protein sources. A strategic partnership with Aminola® enhances RELSUS™'s global reach.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards promoting sustainable nutrition, Singapore's RELSUS™ has inaugurated a state-of-the-art plant protein manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. The newly launched facility underscores RELSUS™'s commitment to high-quality, eco-friendly plant-based ingredients amid rising global demand.
As consumers increasingly prefer cleaner, functional nutrition, plant proteins have gained traction as healthy, allergen-free substitutes for animal-based proteins. RELSUS™ leverages its innovative Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology to deliver superior plant proteins, reducing environmental impact while maintaining nutritional integrity.
Furthering its global ambitions, RELSUS™ has entered a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Aminola®. This collaboration is set to enhance distribution and accelerate the commercialization of RELSUS™'s products across Europe, reinforcing the mission to build a fully integrated, sustainable supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking India's Hidden Wealth: The Era of Bold Entrepreneurs
Flower Power Unveiled: Changing Toothbrush Habits in India
Call for Phased Implementation: India SME Forum's Appeal on GST Invoice Management
India's Green Leap: Andhra Pradesh to Transform Barren Lands with 500 Bio-Gas Plants
India Braces for Impact as US Tariffs Take Effect