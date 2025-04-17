RELSUS™ Opens New Sustainable Plant Protein Facility in India

In a significant step towards promoting sustainable nutrition, Singapore's RELSUS™ has inaugurated a state-of-the-art plant protein manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. The newly launched facility underscores RELSUS™'s commitment to high-quality, eco-friendly plant-based ingredients amid rising global demand.

As consumers increasingly prefer cleaner, functional nutrition, plant proteins have gained traction as healthy, allergen-free substitutes for animal-based proteins. RELSUS™ leverages its innovative Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology to deliver superior plant proteins, reducing environmental impact while maintaining nutritional integrity.

Furthering its global ambitions, RELSUS™ has entered a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Aminola®. This collaboration is set to enhance distribution and accelerate the commercialization of RELSUS™'s products across Europe, reinforcing the mission to build a fully integrated, sustainable supply chain.

