Paisabazaar Launches 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' Contest to Empower Advisors

Paisabazaar, a leading Indian digital credit marketplace, has introduced the 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest for top-performing advisors, rewarding them with opportunities to win a home and cash prizes. The initiative underscores Paisabazaar’s commitment to employee recognition and growth, aligning with its brand purpose 'Har Sapna Hoga Sach.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Paisabazaar, renowned as India's premier digital marketplace for consumer credit, today launched its 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest. This initiative aims to celebrate top-performing advisors, offering them a chance to win a house and additional cash prizes.

In tandem, Paisabazaar introduced the 'Emerging Stars' contest to spotlight next-generation high achievers, rewarding their exceptional performance with prizes such as cars and other attractive incentives.

CEO Santosh Agarwal emphasized the organization's dedication to employee growth, asserting that the success of its people contributes to its overall customer satisfaction and long-term prosperity. Through these initiatives, Paisabazaar positions itself as a preferred employer, focused on talent recognition and advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

