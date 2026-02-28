Celebrating Women's Day: Blending Tradition with Modern Values

Rashtra Sevika Samiti's general secretary, Seetha Gayatri Annadanam, advocates for celebrating International Women's Day with a focus on Indian cultural values. She notes the social evolution of this day and the importance of guiding it constructively rather than dismissing it as a Western concept.

Gayatri highlights the example of people visiting temples on January 1, a day not traditionally significant in India, showing how societal significance can be intertwined with cultural and spiritual values. On March 8, social programs should emphasize Indian cultural thinking and social harmony.

Professor Shivani V underscores the gap in women's safety due to social awareness and mindset despite strong legal provisions. Women's empowerment, she argues, demands collective unity, starting from moral education at home. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti convention, gathering leaders like President Droupadi Murmu, aims to further these ideals.

