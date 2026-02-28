Left Menu

Celebrating Women's Day: Blending Tradition with Modern Values

Seetha Gayatri Annadanam emphasizes channeling International Women's Day in a manner rooted in Indian values. Highlighting the importance of social evolution, she encourages integrating traditional cultural values into modern-day celebrations, addressing the need for social awareness and mindset changes for women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtra Sevika Samiti's general secretary, Seetha Gayatri Annadanam, advocates for celebrating International Women's Day with a focus on Indian cultural values. She notes the social evolution of this day and the importance of guiding it constructively rather than dismissing it as a Western concept.

Gayatri highlights the example of people visiting temples on January 1, a day not traditionally significant in India, showing how societal significance can be intertwined with cultural and spiritual values. On March 8, social programs should emphasize Indian cultural thinking and social harmony.

Professor Shivani V underscores the gap in women's safety due to social awareness and mindset despite strong legal provisions. Women's empowerment, she argues, demands collective unity, starting from moral education at home. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti convention, gathering leaders like President Droupadi Murmu, aims to further these ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

