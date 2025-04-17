Left Menu

Lndosolar Ltd's Turnaround: From Loss to Profit in a Year

Lndosolar Ltd reported a significant turnaround with a net profit of Rs 40.04 crore in the March quarter, primarily driven by higher revenues. This marks a stark contrast to last year's Rs 4.81 crore loss. Total income surged to Rs 192.58 crore. Additionally, Amit Paithankar is appointed as an Additional Director.

In a striking financial turnaround, Lndosolar Ltd announced a net profit of Rs 40.04 crore for the March quarter, a significant recovery from the Rs 4.81 crore loss incurred in the previous year. The surge in revenues has been credited with this financial improvement.

The company's total income during the quarter jumped to Rs 192.58 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 66.81 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year. This boost in income underscores Lndosolar's efforts to enhance its financial standing.

Furthermore, the company revealed an annual profit of Rs 54.78 crore for 2024-25, overcoming the Rs 15.44 crore loss from the prior fiscal year. The board also appointed Amit Paithankar as an Additional Director, effective April 17, 2025, underlining a strategic move in leadership.

