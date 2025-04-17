Sony Debuts LinkBuds Fit: A New Era in Personal Audio

Sony India has introduced the LinkBuds Fit earbuds, promising an unparalleled personal audio experience with features such as an ultra-comfortable fit courtesy of Air Fitting Supporters and soft earbud tips. Weighing only 4.9 grams, they are designed for all-day wear, integrating high-resolution audio and pioneering noise cancellation technology.

The LinkBuds Fit are equipped with Sony's Integrated Processor V2, offering real-time noise reduction and ambient sound that automatically adjusts to surrounding environments. These features ensure users can enjoy uninterrupted music whether in a bustling cafe or while commuting, providing a natural listening experience without losing situational awareness.

In addition to their immersive audio capabilities, these earbuds boast AI-powered call clarity and innovative control options such as Auto Play, Wide Area Tap, and multipoint connection. With emphasis on environmental sustainability, the packaging is plastic-free, and recycled materials are used in the earbuds and charging case. The launch includes a special offer featuring a discounted price and a complimentary portable speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)