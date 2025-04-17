Left Menu

Sony Debuts LinkBuds Fit: A New Era in Personal Audio

Sony India unveils the new LinkBuds Fit, offering superior comfort, cutting-edge audio features, and intelligent noise control. These lightweight earbuds are crafted for all-day use with advanced noise cancellation and AI-enhanced call clarity, positioning them as the ultimate accessory for music lovers and professionals alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:52 IST
Sony Debuts LinkBuds Fit: A New Era in Personal Audio
Linkbuds Fit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sony India has introduced the LinkBuds Fit earbuds, promising an unparalleled personal audio experience with features such as an ultra-comfortable fit courtesy of Air Fitting Supporters and soft earbud tips. Weighing only 4.9 grams, they are designed for all-day wear, integrating high-resolution audio and pioneering noise cancellation technology.

The LinkBuds Fit are equipped with Sony's Integrated Processor V2, offering real-time noise reduction and ambient sound that automatically adjusts to surrounding environments. These features ensure users can enjoy uninterrupted music whether in a bustling cafe or while commuting, providing a natural listening experience without losing situational awareness.

In addition to their immersive audio capabilities, these earbuds boast AI-powered call clarity and innovative control options such as Auto Play, Wide Area Tap, and multipoint connection. With emphasis on environmental sustainability, the packaging is plastic-free, and recycled materials are used in the earbuds and charging case. The launch includes a special offer featuring a discounted price and a complimentary portable speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025