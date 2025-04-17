Left Menu

Blackstone's Strategic Wins Amid Market Turmoil

Blackstone surpasses profit expectations driven by asset sales in its private equity and credit operations. Despite market uncertainties under President Trump, large alternative asset managers like Blackstone find selective opportunities. The company reported a significant inflow, increasing assets under management by 10% to $1.17 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:52 IST
Blackstone's Strategic Wins Amid Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Blackstone reported impressive first-quarter profits on Thursday, exceeding analyst expectations due to robust proceeds from asset sales within its private equity and credit sectors. Despite market volatility driven by policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump, alternative asset managers such as Blackstone have capitalized on selective opportunities, showcasing their strategic acumen.

The firm's shares experienced a modest rise of nearly 1% prior to market opening, reflecting investor confidence. CEO Stephen Schwarzman asserted the firm's strong positioning in navigating current market conditions. Distributable earnings rose by 11% to $1.41 billion, with per-share earnings surpassing forecasts at $1.09, compared to $1.05 estimated by LSEG.

Blackstone's influx of $61.64 billion in the quarter was pivotal in expanding its assets under management by 10%, reaching $1.17 trillion. The firm's prowess in the private credit sector was evident as half of these inflows benefited the credit and insurance segment. While its private equity arm thrived, generating significant earnings, its real estate division faced challenges amid rising interest rates affecting portfolio valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025