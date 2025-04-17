Left Menu

Karnataka Truckers Call Off Strike as Demands Are Addressed

Truckers in Karnataka, part of the FOKSLOAA, ended their strike after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy agreed to most of their demands. Key issues included diesel prices and tolls. A committee will address remaining concerns, such as check posts and tariff rates, within months. Meetings with officials proved productive.

In a significant development, truckers across Karnataka have called off their strike following successful negotiations with the state government. The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FOKSLOAA) met with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who agreed to address major concerns.

The strike, which began on Monday night, focused on issues like high diesel prices and toll challenges. Although demands for diesel price cuts and toll abolitions were deemed unrelated to state jurisdiction, most other concerns, including check posts and driving license renewals, were met with solutions.

A committee will be formed to fix truck rental rates and decide the fate of border check posts. The discussions with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Reddy have been fruitful, paving the way for resolutions that benefit the truckers and the state's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

