Jio Financial's Steady Growth: Marginal Profit Rise and Dividend Announcement

Jio Financial Services reported a 1.6% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter, with consolidated net profit reaching Rs 316 crore. Total income grew to Rs 518 crore. For FY 2024-25, net profit rose to Rs 1,613 crore. A Rs 0.5 per share dividend was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:15 IST
Jio Financial's Steady Growth: Marginal Profit Rise and Dividend Announcement
Jio Financial Services logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services has announced a slight 1.6% increase in its net profit for the January-March quarter, bringing it up to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 311 crore in the same period of the previous year. Over the entire financial year 2024-25, the company's profit after tax saw a modest rise from Rs 1,605 crore to Rs 1,613 crore.

The company also reported growth in total income, which increased from Rs 418 crore to Rs 518 crore year-on-year in the January-March quarter. Across the full financial year, total income rose from Rs 1,855 crore to Rs 2,079 crore. Notably, Jio Financial Services declared a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share for its stakeholders.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), a Core Investment Company under the Reserve Bank of India, operates through various customer-oriented entities. These include Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

