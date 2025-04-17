Jio Financial's Steady Growth: Marginal Profit Rise and Dividend Announcement

Jio Financial Services has announced a slight 1.6% increase in its net profit for the January-March quarter, bringing it up to Rs 316 crore, compared to Rs 311 crore in the same period of the previous year. Over the entire financial year 2024-25, the company's profit after tax saw a modest rise from Rs 1,605 crore to Rs 1,613 crore.

The company also reported growth in total income, which increased from Rs 418 crore to Rs 518 crore year-on-year in the January-March quarter. Across the full financial year, total income rose from Rs 1,855 crore to Rs 2,079 crore. Notably, Jio Financial Services declared a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share for its stakeholders.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), a Core Investment Company under the Reserve Bank of India, operates through various customer-oriented entities. These include Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.

