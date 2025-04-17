Electric BEST Bus Blaze Brings Scare to South Mumbai

An electric BEST bus ignited in flames late Thursday night near Churchgate station in South Mumbai, according to civic officials. The incident, occurring around 9:50pm outside platform 4, required four fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles, ensuring the blaze was extinguished shortly after.

No injuries were reported in the incident as the bus, numbered MH-01 DR 1327, traveled towards J Mehta Road on route 121. All eight passengers, along with the driver and conductor, were evacuated safely.

As a precaution during the fire, railway officials redirected operations to platforms 1, 2, and 3, resuming full service on platform 4 once the fire was extinguished by 10:31pm. The BEST undertaking stands as the second-largest public transport organization in the metropolis, managing approximately 2,900 buses and transporting over 30 lakh passengers daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)