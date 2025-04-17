Tragedy Strikes: Cable Car Crash in Southern Italy Claims Four Lives

A tragic cable car accident near Naples, Italy, has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with one person left critically injured, according to local mountain rescue services and firefighters.

The incident occurred at Monte Faito, a mountain peak located approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Naples, when one of the supporting cables reportedly snapped, causing the cabin to crash to the ground, as explained by Umberto De Gregorio, chairman of the EAV public transport company responsible for operating the cable car service.

Sixteen passengers, stranded in a separate cabin suspended in mid-air, were rescued one by one using harnesses. The rescue operation faced challenges due to fog and high winds, stated Vincenzo De Luca, head of the Campania region. This tragic event recalls a similar incident in 2021 when 14 people died in a northern Italy cable car accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)