Electric BEST Bus Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai
A BEST electric bus caught fire near Churchgate station in Mumbai. The blaze, caused by a battery short circuit, was extinguished with no injuries reported. In a separate incident, a BEST e-bus hit a road divider in Thane, causing injuries. BEST operates 2,900 buses citywide.
An electric BEST bus erupted in flames late Thursday night near Churchgate station in Mumbai, causing a scare but fortunately resulting in no injuries. A civic official stated that the fire broke out at 9:50pm outside platform number four on Maharshi Karve road, and was subdued after deploying fire engines.
The blaze, attributed to a short circuit in the battery section, led to the safe evacuation of all eight passengers, the driver, and the conductor. The bus, en route to J Mehta road, caught the driver's attention after he smelled something burning from his cabin, according to officials.
In another troubling incident, a BEST e-bus veered into a road divider in Thane, injuring passengers after the driver reportedly lost control. This incident underscores the pressing safety concerns surrounding the burgeoning use of electric buses in the city.
