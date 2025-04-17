Left Menu

Electric BEST Bus Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai

A BEST electric bus caught fire near Churchgate station in Mumbai. The blaze, caused by a battery short circuit, was extinguished with no injuries reported. In a separate incident, a BEST e-bus hit a road divider in Thane, causing injuries. BEST operates 2,900 buses citywide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:37 IST
Electric BEST Bus Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electric BEST bus erupted in flames late Thursday night near Churchgate station in Mumbai, causing a scare but fortunately resulting in no injuries. A civic official stated that the fire broke out at 9:50pm outside platform number four on Maharshi Karve road, and was subdued after deploying fire engines.

The blaze, attributed to a short circuit in the battery section, led to the safe evacuation of all eight passengers, the driver, and the conductor. The bus, en route to J Mehta road, caught the driver's attention after he smelled something burning from his cabin, according to officials.

In another troubling incident, a BEST e-bus veered into a road divider in Thane, injuring passengers after the driver reportedly lost control. This incident underscores the pressing safety concerns surrounding the burgeoning use of electric buses in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025