Electric BEST Bus Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai

An electric BEST bus erupted in flames late Thursday night near Churchgate station in Mumbai, causing a scare but fortunately resulting in no injuries. A civic official stated that the fire broke out at 9:50pm outside platform number four on Maharshi Karve road, and was subdued after deploying fire engines.

The blaze, attributed to a short circuit in the battery section, led to the safe evacuation of all eight passengers, the driver, and the conductor. The bus, en route to J Mehta road, caught the driver's attention after he smelled something burning from his cabin, according to officials.

In another troubling incident, a BEST e-bus veered into a road divider in Thane, injuring passengers after the driver reportedly lost control. This incident underscores the pressing safety concerns surrounding the burgeoning use of electric buses in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)