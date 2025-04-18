Left Menu

Modipuram Station: A Pioneering Hub for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

The NCRTC has completed track laying at Modipuram Station on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. It features shared platforms for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains, making it the first in India to host both transport systems. The station's construction, including a foot overbridge, is nearing completion.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant development for regional transport, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced the completion of track laying at Modipuram Station, the terminal point on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. This milestone sets the stage for the station to become a pioneering hub for both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains.

The NCRTC's latest statement reveals that the Modipuram Station, strategically located along National Highway-58, will be the first in India to feature semi-high-speed and metro trains operating on the same infrastructure. With civil work reaching its final stages, finishing touches such as roofing are in progress to wrap up the construction phase.

Equipped with three platforms and state-of-the-art amenities including eight staircases, escalators, and lifts, Modipuram Station promises to enhance commuter convenience. The upcoming foot overbridge will further improve connectivity across the highway, serving both passengers and pedestrians. As NCRTC advances towards its goal of completing the entire 82-kilometer corridor within the year, anticipation builds for an upgraded travel experience.

