Inauguration of Namo Bharat Train and Meerut Metro Marks New Era for Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro on Sunday, promising a major leap forward in urban mobility for Uttar Pradesh. Alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi will launch these services as part of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut.

The prime minister's visit will also see the initiation of various projects valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore, marking a new era of connectivity for the region. The projects aim to facilitate faster travel and reduce congestion, contributing to the state's overall development.

After attending a public meeting in Mohiuddinpur, Modi will proceed to inaugurate these services. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing public welfare and promoting sustainable urban development through improved transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)