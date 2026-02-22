Left Menu

Inauguration of Namo Bharat Train and Meerut Metro Marks New Era for Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro, enhancing connectivity and development in 'New Uttar Pradesh'. The initiative, part of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, focuses on improving urban mobility with high-speed transit. This development signifies a significant milestone in regional transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST
Inauguration of Namo Bharat Train and Meerut Metro Marks New Era for Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro on Sunday, promising a major leap forward in urban mobility for Uttar Pradesh. Alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi will launch these services as part of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut.

The prime minister's visit will also see the initiation of various projects valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore, marking a new era of connectivity for the region. The projects aim to facilitate faster travel and reduce congestion, contributing to the state's overall development.

After attending a public meeting in Mohiuddinpur, Modi will proceed to inaugurate these services. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing public welfare and promoting sustainable urban development through improved transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026