Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meerut, where he will inaugurate the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train services. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the arrangements, ensuring cleanliness and security. Multi-layered security is in place for Modi's event, which includes the launch of significant development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meerut. Modi is set to inaugurate the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train. Key arrangements for the event include ensuring station cleanliness and a robust security setup.

Adityanath inspected Shatabdi Nagar station, assessing cleanliness, security, and facilities. He also evaluated the proposed public meeting venue, traffic, and movement plans for VIPs. An intensive security protocol, including city road barricades and traffic diversions, has been implemented.

On Sunday, Modi will inaugurate several development projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore. He will also embark on a metro ride after flagging off the new services connecting major urban centers like Meerut and Delhi, highlighting the speed and efficiency of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

