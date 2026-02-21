Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meerut. Modi is set to inaugurate the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train. Key arrangements for the event include ensuring station cleanliness and a robust security setup.

Adityanath inspected Shatabdi Nagar station, assessing cleanliness, security, and facilities. He also evaluated the proposed public meeting venue, traffic, and movement plans for VIPs. An intensive security protocol, including city road barricades and traffic diversions, has been implemented.

On Sunday, Modi will inaugurate several development projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore. He will also embark on a metro ride after flagging off the new services connecting major urban centers like Meerut and Delhi, highlighting the speed and efficiency of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).