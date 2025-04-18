Left Menu

China's Fiscal Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's fiscal revenue decline has slowed, showing resilience despite U.S. tariffs. The first quarter saw a decrease in tax revenue but an increase in non-tax revenue, with fiscal expenditure also rising. China's economic recovery faces challenges including sovereign rating concerns and deflationary pressures, requiring proactive policy measures.

Updated: 18-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:23 IST

China's fiscal revenue show signs of improvement amidst challenging external conditions including U.S. tariffs, according to recent data. In the January-March period, China's fiscal revenue was recorded at 6.0 trillion yuan ($821.54 billion), marking a 1.1% year-on-year decrease, which is an improvement over the 1.6% decline reported for the first two months of 2025.

The country's tax revenue faced a 3.5% fall, but there was a notable 8.8% rise in non-tax revenue, accompanied by a 4.2% increase in fiscal expenditure. The nation has set its highest budget deficit target at approximately 4% of GDP for the current year to support its growth target of around 5%, but experts caution achieving this could be tough due to ongoing U.S. tariffs.

Fitch recently downgraded China's sovereign credit rating, citing escalating government debt and risks to public finances, presenting a tough scenario for policymakers. While China's bank lending and export numbers have improved, deflationary pressures persist, showcasing the struggles of China's economy to rebound fully from the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by sluggish domestic demand and deflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

