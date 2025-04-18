Easterly Winds Cause Flight Delays at Delhi Airport

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are encountering disruptions due to adverse weather conditions and runway maintenance. Easterly winds have necessitated Air Traffic Flow Management measures, impacting takeoffs and landings.

The temporary closure of runway RW 10/28 has reduced the number of flights allowed per hour. Operations at the country's busiest airport are now capped at approximately 31-32 arrivals per hour, down from 45, as maintenance work continues.

While other runways remain operational, DIAL plans to upgrade runway RW 10/28 to be fully CAT III compliant by the fog season, ensuring smooth operations even in low visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)