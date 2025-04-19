Indian Pomegranates Embark on Landmark Sea Journey to USA

In a significant development for India's agriculture export sector, the debut commercial sea shipment of Indian pomegranates has successfully landed in the United States. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry announced that the consignment of the coveted Bhagwa variety from Maharashtra arrived in New York to welcoming reviews, lauded for its quality and appearance.

This milestone represents an important move towards introducing Indian pomegranates to international markets such as the U.S. Traditionally transported by air, this shipment utilized a sea route, providing a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative. The success of this trial demonstrates the resilience of Indian fruits over long oceanic transits without compromising quality.

Key agencies, including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in partnership with USDA-APHIS, NPPO (India), and the ICAR-National Research Centre for Pomegranate, Solapur, were instrumental in realizing this achievement. Following tests that extended fruit shelf life to 60 days, APEDA dispatched 4,620 boxes in February 2024, sourced from local farmers, thereby linking them to global markets.

Commenting on this advancement, Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, emphasized the government's commitment to promoting Indian fresh fruits internationally. With initiatives like the pre-clearance program funded by APEDA, Indian farmers stand to gain economically as their produce penetrates lucrative markets like the USA. The commerce ministry reported a substantial increase in pomegranate exports, underscoring a 21% growth in value to USD 59.76 million in a single fiscal period.

(With inputs from agencies.)