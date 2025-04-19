Left Menu

COMAC C909 Takes Flight: A New Era for Vietnam's Skies

Two COMAC C909 aircraft have begun routes in Vietnam, marking the start of COMAC's commercial operations in the country. Leased by Chengdu Airlines to VietJet, these planes connect Hanoi and Con Dao Island, and Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, strengthening East Asian aviation ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:47 IST
COMAC C909 Takes Flight: A New Era for Vietnam's Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Two COMAC C909 aircraft, products of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), have initiated service routes in Vietnam as announced by the Chinese plane maker. The aircraft took to the skies on Saturday, initiating COMAC's first commercial operations within the Vietnamese market.

Leased by China's Chengdu Airlines, these planes have been allocated to VietJet, a Vietnamese budget airline. This leasing arrangement marks a significant milestone, expanding COMAC's footprint in Southeast Asia through a strategic partnership with a Vietnamese carrier.

The new routes will cover flights between Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, and the popular southern destination of Con Dao Island, as well as connecting the bustling business metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao. This development represents a step forward in aviation ties between China and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025