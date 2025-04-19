COMAC C909 Takes Flight: A New Era for Vietnam's Skies

Two COMAC C909 aircraft, products of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), have initiated service routes in Vietnam as announced by the Chinese plane maker. The aircraft took to the skies on Saturday, initiating COMAC's first commercial operations within the Vietnamese market.

Leased by China's Chengdu Airlines, these planes have been allocated to VietJet, a Vietnamese budget airline. This leasing arrangement marks a significant milestone, expanding COMAC's footprint in Southeast Asia through a strategic partnership with a Vietnamese carrier.

The new routes will cover flights between Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, and the popular southern destination of Con Dao Island, as well as connecting the bustling business metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao. This development represents a step forward in aviation ties between China and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)