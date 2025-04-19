COMAC C909 Takes Flight: A New Era for Vietnam's Skies
Two COMAC C909 aircraft have begun routes in Vietnam, marking the start of COMAC's commercial operations in the country. Leased by Chengdu Airlines to VietJet, these planes connect Hanoi and Con Dao Island, and Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, strengthening East Asian aviation ties.
- Country:
- China
Two COMAC C909 aircraft, products of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), have initiated service routes in Vietnam as announced by the Chinese plane maker. The aircraft took to the skies on Saturday, initiating COMAC's first commercial operations within the Vietnamese market.
Leased by China's Chengdu Airlines, these planes have been allocated to VietJet, a Vietnamese budget airline. This leasing arrangement marks a significant milestone, expanding COMAC's footprint in Southeast Asia through a strategic partnership with a Vietnamese carrier.
The new routes will cover flights between Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, and the popular southern destination of Con Dao Island, as well as connecting the bustling business metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao. This development represents a step forward in aviation ties between China and Vietnam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COMAC
- Vietnam
- aviation
- aircraft
- C909
- VietJet
- Chengdu Airlines
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Con Dao