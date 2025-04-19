Left Menu

Bridging Gaps: Data Users Conference Fosters Dialogue and Innovation

The National Statistics Office is hosting a Data Users Conference to enhance collaboration between data producers and users. Key discussions will include updates on survey methodologies, macroeconomic indicators, and the latest findings from economic surveys. Experts will guide the discussions, aiming to improve the statistical landscape of the country.

MoSPI Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is convening a Data Users Conference in partnership with the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR). This event is designed to promote a robust dialogue between data producers and users, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and discussions on the latest developments in the field.

In a statement, MoSPI revealed that the conference will tackle critical topics such as sampling methodologies in surveys, insights from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2023-24, and the latest updates in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The conference will also cover revisions in GDP compilation and Consumer Price Index (CPI) base figures, underlining significant initiatives to enhance statistical accuracy.

Chaired by Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary of MoSPI, the event will gather around 250 participants, including researchers, economists, policymakers, and representatives from major institutions. Technical sessions will delve into National Sample Surveys, discussing sampling design and estimation in NSS household surveys. The forum will foster dynamic dialogue through panel discussions and open floor engagements, thereby strengthening the connection between data users and producers.

