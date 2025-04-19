Delhivery's Bold Move: A Rs 1,400-Crore Strategic Acquisition

Delhivery Ltd, a leading logistics firm, along with Ecom Express, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking approval for a major Rs 1,400-crore deal. The acquisition, announced on April 5, involves Delhivery acquiring a controlling stake in Ecom Express, aiming to enhance logistics solutions in the country.

Delhivery, recognized for its integrated logistics services, and Ecom Express, known for its e-commerce logistics solutions, have assured CCI that the acquisition will not disrupt market dynamics. They believe that despite potential overlaps, competition will remain unaffected across relevant markets in India.

The companies highlight that this acquisition is crucial for advancing the Indian economy's logistical efficiencies. The move promises improvements in infrastructure, technology, and service delivery, aiming for better customer satisfaction and reinforcing the commitment to fair market practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)