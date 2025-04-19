Delhivery's Bold Move: A Rs 1,400-Crore Strategic Acquisition
Delhivery Ltd seeks approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express for Rs 1,400 crore. The acquisition aims to enhance logistics services in India, focusing on efficiency, speed, and expansive reach while maintaining market competition.
- Country:
- India
Delhivery Ltd, a leading logistics firm, along with Ecom Express, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking approval for a major Rs 1,400-crore deal. The acquisition, announced on April 5, involves Delhivery acquiring a controlling stake in Ecom Express, aiming to enhance logistics solutions in the country.
Delhivery, recognized for its integrated logistics services, and Ecom Express, known for its e-commerce logistics solutions, have assured CCI that the acquisition will not disrupt market dynamics. They believe that despite potential overlaps, competition will remain unaffected across relevant markets in India.
The companies highlight that this acquisition is crucial for advancing the Indian economy's logistical efficiencies. The move promises improvements in infrastructure, technology, and service delivery, aiming for better customer satisfaction and reinforcing the commitment to fair market practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Eroding Reign of 'King Dollar': Market Dynamics and Global Shifts
US Tariffs and Unfair Trade Practices: A Deep Dive into Global Market Dynamics
GUESS India Unveils First E-commerce Platform with Style and Innovation
Charmacy Milano's Beauty Bonanza: Redefining E-commerce with Unmatched Offers
Competition Commission of India Approves Acquisition by Multiples GIFT Fund