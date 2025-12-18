Meesho's Meteoric Market Surge: A Triumph of E-commerce
Meesho's IPO shares surged 112% from its initial offering at Rs 111 since debuting on the market on December 10. In recent trading, the stock rose by 42.55% over four days, with a 20% rise in one session. The company's market value stands at Rs 1,06,284.24 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
E-commerce giant Meesho has seen its shares soar by more than 112% since its market debut on December 10, initially listed at an issue price of Rs 111.
Over just four trading sessions, the company's stock has surged by 42.55% on the BSE, signaling robust investor demand.
On Thursday, Meesho's stock price jumped 8.85% to close at Rs 235.50, and the company now boasts a market valuation of Rs 1,06,284.24 crore after its substantial debut, ending at a 53% premium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Ocean Logistics India Prepares for Groundbreaking IPO on BSE SME Platform
Aurobindo Pharma Faces USFDA Scrutiny with Form 483 Observations
Andhra Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Absent Doctors
Nephrocare Health Services' IPO Sees Promising Market Debut
Coupang CEO Bom Kim Under Fire for Data Breach Absence