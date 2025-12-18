Meesho's Meteoric Market Surge: A Triumph of E-commerce

E-commerce giant Meesho has seen its shares soar by more than 112% since its market debut on December 10, initially listed at an issue price of Rs 111.

Over just four trading sessions, the company's stock has surged by 42.55% on the BSE, signaling robust investor demand.

On Thursday, Meesho's stock price jumped 8.85% to close at Rs 235.50, and the company now boasts a market valuation of Rs 1,06,284.24 crore after its substantial debut, ending at a 53% premium.

